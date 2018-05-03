Two more accused in cloning of top cop's credit card

TWO more individuals have been implicated in the the cloning of Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson's credit card and the theft of more than $1.3 million from his account, bringing to four the number of people now before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in relation to the matter.

The two new accused, bank employee Conray Hanson and Giovanni Gillings, a call centre employee, appeared in court Tuesday on charges of uttering forged documents and illegal possession of identity information.

However, both of them had their bail extended, along with businessman Earl Hobins. The fourth accused, 19-year-old Annessa Currie, was further remanded on charges of conspiracy, uttering forged documents and obtaining goods and services by forged documents.

The young woman, who was previously arrested under another name, is being detained to determine her true identity.

The four were arrested after it was discovered that members of a criminal organisation had cloned the commissioner's credit card.

The first accused, Hobins, was arrested and charged in early March after he reportedly used the cloned card to pay $83,000 to a high school in Kingston for his son's tuition.

Police reported that Anderson's credit card was cloned while he was the national security advisor and that the illegal activity began on February 22.

Investigations have so far revealed that the cloned card was used to purchase appliances, car rims, and $30,000 worth of hair, among other items.

The matter will next be mentioned on June 26.

— Tanesha Mundle