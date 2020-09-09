Two more COVID-19 deaths, 140 new cases

The country's tally of COVID-19 deaths increased by two last night, while another 140 new cases — all under investigation — were added over a 24-hour period. The two deaths, both elderly individuals with underlying conditions, were among cases previously under investigation, the Ministry of Health and Wellness said in a release.

One is a 77-year-old female, while the other is a 61-year-old male. Both are from St Catherine. Both had comorbidities, notably diabetes, renal disease, hypertension, and high cholesterol.

The 140 new cases in the last 24 hours bring to 3,323 the total number of confirmed positive cases. Of the 140, there are 78 females and 58 males. The gender of four of the cases is under investigation.

The ages of the 140 cases range from two years to 90. They have addresses in Kingston and St Andrew (39), St Catherine (37), Manchester (28), Portland (10), St James (16), Trelawny (3), St Thomas (2), St Ann (1), St Mary (1), St Elizabeth (1), Clarendon (1), and Westmorland (1).

There are now 459 imported cases; 676 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 236 cases are related to the workplace cluster in St Catherine; 243 are local transmissions (not epidemiologically linked), and 1,709 are under investigation.

Some 1,823 (55 per cent) of the confirmed cases are females and 1,491 (45 per cent) are males. The sex of nine cases remains under investigation. The ages of all confirmed cases range from 13 days to 97 years.

There are currently, 2,218 (67 per cent) active cases, including 25 who are moderately ill and eight who are critically ill. In addition to the 992 (29.9 per cent) who have recovered, and the 36 (1.08 per cent) who have died, 71 (2.1 per cent) cases have returned to their countries of origin, while there have been three cases of coincidental death of COVID-19-positive individuals. Three deaths are under investigation.