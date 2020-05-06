Two more positive COVID-19 cases; 7 more recoveries

The National Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health & Wellness reported yesterday that two more samples have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Jamaica to 473.

The two new cases are males, aged 30 years and 34 years, both from Kingston and St Andrew. One is a contact of a confirmed case from the workplace cluster in St Catherine, and the other is a contact of another confirmed case under investigation.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases from the workplace cluster remains at 221. They are primarily from the parishes of St Catherine and Kingston and St Andrew. Their ages range from 18 to 53 years old and includes 166 females and 55 males.

Jamaica, said the health ministry, has 35 imported cases; 170 cases are contacts of a confirmed case, including 26 that are import-related; 38 are related to local transmission (not epidemiologically linked) cases; 85 are contacts of employees in the workplace cluster in St Catherine; and 21 are contacts of confirmed cases under investigation.

Additionally, there are 11 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked, and 257 are under investigation, including 221 of those linked to the workplace cluster.

Sixty-two per cent of the 291 confirmed cases are female, while the ages of all confirmed cases range from two months to 87 years.

The ministry said 163 samples were tested between Monday and yesterday at the National Influenza Centre and the National Public Health Laboratory, bringing the total number of samples tested to date to 5,993 with 473 positives, 5,467 negatives, and 53 samples are pending.

There are now 491 patients in isolation and 83 people are in quarantine at a Government facility. nine people have died, while seven additional patients have recovered and released from hospital, bringing the total number of people recovered and released to 56.