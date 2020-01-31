Two shot dead in Mountainside

MOUNTAINSIDE, St Elizabeth – Police are investigating the gun murders of two men in Mountainside, south St Elizabeth late Wednesday.

A police report said the two were in a sports bar when men armed with guns entered and shot them.

The killers left in a motor car which was later found abandoned.

Police investigators said they are following “very strong leads”.

The double-murder follows another gun-related killing in Carisbrooke, close to Maggotty in northern St Elizabeth, on Monday. A 48 year-old farmer Lennox Williams has been identified as the victim in the Carisbrooke shooting – at a shop in the community,

Police say there have been four murders in St Elizabeth since the start of the year.