Two shot dead in Mountainside
MOUNTAINSIDE, St Elizabeth – Police are investigating the gun murders of two men in Mountainside, south St Elizabeth late Wednesday.
A police report said the two were in a sports bar when men armed with guns entered and shot them.
The killers left in a motor car which was later found abandoned.
Police investigators said they are following “very strong leads”.
The double-murder follows another gun-related killing in Carisbrooke, close to Maggotty in northern St Elizabeth, on Monday. A 48 year-old farmer Lennox Williams has been identified as the victim in the Carisbrooke shooting – at a shop in the community,
Police say there have been four murders in St Elizabeth since the start of the year.
