Two shot dead in Old Harbour market, man slain at Greenwich Farm

A male vendor and a woman were shot dead inside Old Harbour Market in St Catherine yesterday.

It is reported that both were shot by two men at approximately 2:10 pm. They were taken to Spanish Town Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Up to press time their identities were not ascertained and the police were unable to say why the attack occurred.

The shootings came two days after 26-year-old Shane Williams was shot dead at his home in Greenwich Farm on Sunday.

Police report that Williams was at his home on Galloway Road, Kingston 13, with a friend at approximately 10:30 pm when he heard strange sounds and went to investigate.

He was later found in his kitchen with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. No motive has so far been established for the shooting. The St Andrew South Police are investigating.