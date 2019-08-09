Two women cops make it to top of class; want to make a difference

A young policewoman who graduated Wednesday from the National Police College of Jamaica (NPCJ) already sees herself as making a difference in the often-criticised Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

“The force needs more disciplined police officers that persons in society can easily come and talk to. Nowadays people are afraid to go the police, so I want to be that officer that a person can feel comfortable coming to and talking about anything.”

Blonette Barrett, a 26-year-old native of St Elizabeth, made the pledge minutes after etching her name in history as being one of the top trainees out of 146 from batch 120 at the National Police College of Jamaica, where she secured the highest academic mark.

The Lacovia High School past student, was honoured with the pleasure of delivering the valedictorian speech along with fellow graduand, Constable Tevin Thompson, at the NPCJ passing out parade and awards ceremony at the Harman Barracks Campus in Kingston on Wednesday, she also walked away with the trophy for the highest marks obtained for academics.

“To be honest I wasn't shocked because I put in the work; I studied and I know the laws and procedures and that was what the exams was on, so I wasn't shocked,” she said

“... What I learnt will play a tremendous role in me going out there and being a police officer learning the laws and learning not to abuse my powers.”

Barrett, who wants to be a role model for others and to be the change that is required in the police force, said she has learnt valuable lessons and skills at the police college, which will play a major role in her policing duties.

Another top performing woman constable, Deborah Robinson, walked away with the award for the best overall performance.

The 25-year-old past student of Bellefield High, unlike her colleague, was surprised.

“I was a little shocked; I didn't expect to get it but I am very excited that I got this. I had demonstrated tremendous skills in the areas of drills, academic and physical training,” she said.

According to Robinson, she chose to become a police officer, “Because I Iove to help and I feel like I can play part in quelling the crime and violence and play a great role in developing our country.”

She, too, is hoping to use the skills and knowledge gained to make a difference in the force. “I learnt discipline and that will take me a far way because without discipline you can't really function well in the society. I do think discipline will play a tremendous part along with the laws and procedures that I learned at the college...”

She added: “I think I will be a great role model for other young females who want to enter the JCF and I think I can influence others to join as well.”

Both women constables expressed delight at their collective achievements during training.

“I feel very proud of both of us because we only had 39 females in our batch and to see that two of us came out on top, it's a very good experience and feeling,” said Robinson.

Barrett, for her part said, “This is a tremendous feeling, in this organisation, which is male-dominated, to see two females come out on top; it is an awesome feeling.”

Two other awards were given to Constables Odane Reid and Bertram Jack for best leadership qualities and best marksmanship principles, respectively.

Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang, in his charge to the graduates, commended them for their dedication to the country, while noting that the country needs men and women like them who are willing to stand up in defence of what is good and right in light of the country's current wave of crime and violence.

“Your successful completion of the training at the National Police College is a true reflection of your sense of purpose, strength of character, and unwavering dedication to Jamaica. You have heeded the call 'to serve, protect and reassure' Jamaicans with courtesy, integrity, and respect for the rights of all. This is a commendable undertaking for which the Government and people of Jamaica are grateful,” he said.

Dr Chang told the new constables that they are in a privileged position, despite the challenges, to inform and influence the outcome of the process of developing a truly Jamaican law enforcement authority.

“You have an opportunity, by your work and effort, to influence and bring about lasting change in the culture of Jamaica's law enforcement, even as the commissioner leads in redeveloping the different formations,” he added. “Through your efforts, you will be able to reaffirm the JCF as a premier force for good, with truly Jamaican characteristics. You will be able to accomplish this through respect for your fellow Jamaicans, strong community spirit, and by prioritising public safety and making citizens feel safe in their communities.”