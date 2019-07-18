Tyres to be removed from Riverton City dump

THE Government is to embark on an initiative to remove the over two million tyres currently stockpiled at the Riverton City disposal site in Kingston.

This initiative is a collaboration of the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, and the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA).

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation Daryl Vaz made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

“These entities are in advanced discussions with a private sector company to implement a pilot project for the removal and transportation of tyres from the Riverton City Landfill, to be disposed of in an environmentally friendly and sustainable manner,” Vaz said.

He told the Lower House that approximately 1,000 tyres are deposited at the site each day and pose a potential fire hazard as well as provide breeding grounds for mosquitoes and pests.

“Successful implementation will allow for the expansion of this initiative to those tyres stockpiled at the other disposal sites across the island,” Vaz noted.

He added that strict enforcement measures are being instituted by the relevant regulatory agencies, with the support of the security forces, to eliminate the illegal open burning of tyres by individuals within the environs of the Riverton City disposal site.

“These illegal activities contribute significantly to the poor air quality along the Three Miles corridor,” Vaz said.