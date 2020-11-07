UC Rusal dairy workers end wage strike

More than 120 employees at the UC Rusal-owned dairy farms in Manchester and St Ann resumed working Thursday after a two-day strike in support of wage increases.

The decision to resume normality was based on an agreement between the Union of Clerical, Administrative, and Supervisory Employees (UCASE) and the Russian-owned bauxite/aluminum company for another meeting Monday morning at the Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS) to continue wage talks.

UCASE, which represents about 71 employees at the two farms — at Kirkvine in Manchester and Unity in St Ann — is seeking the settlement of its first collective wage agreement with the company since winning bargaining rights in 2018, the year when the company took over the farms from its predecessor — Alcan — as well as its bauxite/alumina operations.

The union is seeking pay increases of 10 per cent for each of the first two years of assuming bargaining rights, retroactive to 2018. However, UC Rusal has countered with an offer of four per cent for those first two years, and no increase for the 2020/21 to 2021/22 period.

UCASE has rejected the offer and, according to its president, Vincent Morrison, “the fact that they are not prepared to offer any further increases in the third and fourth years of the agreement has angered the workers, and they decided to strike on Monday”.

The matter was referred to the MLSS and a meeting arranged for Wednesday by the ministry's chief conciliators Gillian Corrodus and Michael Kennedy. The ministry proposed another meeting between the parties for Monday at 10:30 am at its office in Kingston, to discuss the issues. Both sides accepted that offer.

United Company (UC) Rusal, a global leader in the aluminium industry, bought the Alpart Alumina Refinery in St Elizabeth, as well as West Indies Alumina Company with its refineries, Ewarton Works and Kirkvine Works, a shipping port (Port Esquivel), bauxite mines in Schwallenburgh, Ewarton, and Russell Place, Kirkvine, and the two dairy farms when it acquired the bauxite and alumina assets of Swiss commodities trading group Glencore.

However, the company has suffered from overcapacity in the aluminium market attributed to China's increasing output of primary aluminium, which led to global aluminium prices falling between 2007 and 2013.

UC Rusal eventually sold the Alpart refinery to China's Jiuquan Iron & Steel (Group) Company in 2016. However, it has held on to the Windalco sites, which it bought in 2007, as well as the two dairy farms which have been instrumental in filling the need for increased cow's milk production. UC Rusal completed its purchase of Windalco in 2014.