UCC to confer honorary doctorate on Dorothy Pine-McLarty

THE University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC) will confer an honorary doctorate in business administration on Dorothy Pine-McLarty, attorney-at-law and chairman of the Electoral Office of Jamaica, at its commencement ceremony on Sunday at the National Arena in Kingston.

Pine-McLarty has been practising law for some 50 years, and is a consultant at Myers, Fletcher & Gordon, where she previously retired from partnership. She served as head of the firm's property department from 1992 to 1995, managing partner of the London offices from 1995 to 1998, and was admitted as a solicitor to the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom in 1995.

She currently serves on the boards of the Electoral Office of Jamaica, Access to the Information Appeal Tribunal, and the Jamaica National Group. In addition, she has served on boards of the Charities Evaluation Services of England and Wales, the Jamaica Basic Schools' Foundation (United Kingdom) Ferncourt High School, St Andrew High School for Girls, and was the chancellor's nominee to the Council of the University of Technology, Jamaica for eight years.

Pine-McLarty was awarded the Order of Jamaica in October 2007 for outstanding public service and received the Gleaner Company Honour Award for Public Service in 2016.

President and executive chancellor of the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean, Professor Dennis J Gayle, said, “The UCC executive council selected Pine-McLarty for this signal honour because she represents the core values of the institution, and has contributed significantly to nation-building within Jamaica. She also exemplifies the business and community leader that we seek to produce in our students.”

Previous honourees include: US Congresswoman Yvette D Clarke; Professor Errol Morrison, former president of the University of Technology, Jamaica; Bruce Bowen, former president and CEO of Scotiabank Jamaica; Richard Byles, former president of Sagicor Group; Professor Henry Lowe, executive chairman of the Environmental Health Foundation of Jamaica; and Gary “Butch” Hendrickson, chairman and CEO of Continental Baking Company Limited.

Pine-McLarty will also deliver the keynote address at the commencement ceremony where approximately 500 students, who have either already successfully completed or will shortly complete their bachelor's or master's degree programmes, will be in attendance.