UDC says fumes at tax office came from garbage truck

)THE Urban Development Corporation (UDC) says the fumes which brought an early end to the operations at the Tax Administration Department offices in downtown Kingston yesterday came from a garbage truck.

A release sent to the Jamaica Observer said: “The UDC advises that normality has returned to the Kingston Mall following an incident this morning. The UDC received reports from tenants, Tax Administration Jamaica and Criminal Records Office, of fumes affecting the ground floor of the mall.

“Our investigations revealed that the cause of the regrettable occurrence was a dumpster truck used in place of the regular garbage compactor. The emissions from the truck, combined with the stale odour, made it uncomfortable for the staff in the environs and a decision was taken for early closure.

“The UDC, through the Proprietors Strata Plan (PSP), has moved to immediately put in place arrangement to ensure that the garbage is collected in keeping with the stipulated conditions. The UDC team will be monitoring to guard against any recurrence.”

When the Jamaica Observer visited the tax office yesterday afternoon, a customer said he was told that it was “gas” that was hindering operations.

“Mi come from day fi sign out the title and can't do it. Them tell me say them haffi shut off for the day. Them tell me say there is a gas leak in a d building,” said the man, who expressed that he had been at the tax office from as early as 10:00 am.

There was a similar occurrence at the same tax office last year January, which caused a postponement of most services.