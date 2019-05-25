UDC spruces up Denham Town Primary School

A 40-member Urban Development Corporation (UDC) team carried out work at Denham Town Primary School in Kingston as part of Labour Day activities on Thursday.

The scope of works included raising and extending the school's eastern boundary wall, and filling gaps in and painting a mural on the structure.

Additionally, UDC team members repainted the pedestrian crossing at the school's entrance on Spanish Town Road, and painted the sidewalk with a mural depicting safety tips on road use. Patching of the pavement at the entrance was also done.

Other work included landscaping and painting of plant boxes, benches and tables as well as disposing of refuse.

These activities were consistent with the focus of Labour Day 2019, organisation of which was spearheaded by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport under the theme 'Child Safety... It's You, It's Me, It's All Ah We'. Emphasis was placed on instituting safeguards for children on the roads and in schools.

The UDC's director for Corporate Communications, Lorna Clarke, said the agency is a proud supporter of Labour Day activities.

“The national theme for Labour Day is safety. It's all about our children. It speaks to collective responsibility. So, as a development agency, we think it is only fitting that we play our role in making the environment a safe one for our children,” she said.

Clarke noted that the school's selection by the agency was a “no-brainer”, given its location in downtown Kingston, a UDC-designated development area.

She expressed hope that the works undertaken “will make a difference as we do our bit to uplift the school environment”.

The school's principal, Eugenie Brown, who expressed gratitude to the UDC, welcomed the focus on instituting safeguards for children.

“The most important thing is the safety of our children… and if they are safe, they will be happier and more productive. I am thankful to UDC for doing work at Denham Town Primary. It is a good initiative, because it shows that Jamaica wants our children to be safe in every area,” she said.

Alethia Hylton, parent of a grade four student enrolled at the institution, also welcomed the focus on children's safeguards.

“It is good to see things like this happening for the younger generation, because we have to make preparations for them and for their safety. Coming here this morning and seeing all of this activity gives you hope,” she said.

The Labour Day project was implemented by the UDC in collaboration with the Jamaica National Foundation and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Jamaica.

The UDC and its subsidiary, St Ann Development Company, also undertook projects at the Eltham Basic School in Exchange, St Ann.

Additionally, the UDC made a donation to the Stratton Early Childhood Development Centre in St Andrew.