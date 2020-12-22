UK hit with travel bans over new virus strain

LONDON, England (AP) — Trucks waiting to get out of Britain backed up for miles and people were left stranded at airports yesterday as dozens of countries around the world slapped tough travel restrictions on the UK because of a new and seemingly more contagious strain of the coronavirus in England.

From Canada to India, one nation after another barred flights from Britain, while France banned British trucks for 48 hours while the strain is assessed.

After a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he understood the reason for the restrictions and expressed hope for a swift resumption in the free flow of traffic between the UK and France, perhaps within a few hours.

He said officials from both countries were working “to unblock the flow of trade as fast as possible”. Macron said earlier that France was looking at establishing systematic testing of people for the virus on arrival.

Over the weekend, Johnson imposed strict lockdown measures in London and neighbouring areas where Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the new strain is “out of control”. Experts said the early evidence indicates the strain is not more lethal, and they expressed confidence that the vaccines now being rolled out would still be effective against it.

After France announced Sunday night that it was closing its borders to trucks from Britain, hundreds of vehicles, mainly operated by drivers from Europe, became stranded outside the English Channel port of Dover. The lines shrank over the course of the day.

Around 10,000 trucks pass through the port of Dover every day, accounting for about 20 per cent of the country's trade in goods.

Meanwhile, the European Union gave the go-ahead to the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, setting the stage for the first COVID-19 shots across the 27-nation bloc to begin on December 27. The approval came just hours after the EU's drug regulatory agency said the vaccine meets safety and quality standards. It is already being dispensed in Britain and the US.

The virus is blamed for 1.7 million deaths worldwide, including about 68,000 in Britain, the second-highest death toll in Europe behind Italy's 69,000.

While the French ban does not prevent trucks from entering Britain, the move stoked worries about shortages at a time of year when the UK produces very little of its food and relies heavily on produce delivered from Europe by truck.

Many trucks that deliver cargo from the UK to the continent return laden with goods for Britain's use. The fear is that a drop in the number of vehicles crossing over to the continent could lead to shortages in the UK. Also, some drivers or their employers might decide against entering Britain for fear they won't be able to get back home.

Supermarket chain Sainsbury's warned that some products, such as lettuce, cauliflower, broccoli and citrus fruits, could soon be in short supply if the crisis not resolved in the coming days.

Canada, India, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden and Poland were among the countries that barred flights from Britain.