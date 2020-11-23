UK's annual meeting with overseas territories goes virtual
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (CMC) — The annual meeting between the United Kingdom and its overseas territories will take place this year via videoconference starting on Monday.
According to a press release from the office of Premier Alden McLaughlin, as with everything in 2020, the Joint Ministerial Council has been impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“While the virus and the arrival of various vaccines will top the agenda, the territories and the British Government will also engage in a variety of discussions, from Brexit to climate change before wrapping up on Thursday.”
During the meeting, McLaughlin will be making a presentation about the recent amendments to the Cayman Islands Constitution, which were recently approved by the Privy Council.
The changes clarify the relationship between the governor and the UK.
They specify the requirement for more consultation with local elected officials on various issues and revoke the British Government's ability to cancel or disallow legislation passed here.
They also formalise the role of ministry councillors to parliamentary secretaries, provide for an additional Cabinet minister, outline the creation of a independent police commission and extend consultation on draft bills before they head to Parliament.
