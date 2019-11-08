UN advisory group calls for end to violence in Haiti
UNITED NATIONS (CMC) —In light of Haiti's worsening political and humanitarian crisis, the United Nations' Economic and Social Council Adhoc Advisory Group in the French-speaking country is urging all parties to reject acts of violence and urgently commit to peace.
The UN said on Wednesday that its special representative and head of the UN Office in Haiti, Helen Meagher LaLime, and her acting deputy, who is also humanitarian and resident coordinator, Fernando Hiraldo, briefed the group last week on the ongoing political deadlock plaguing the country, “which has fuelled insecurity, and exacerbated economic hardship across the country”.
The latest unrest stems from a power struggle between President Jovenel Moïse and a surging opposition movement, with demonstrators taking to the streets in recent weeks demanding his ouster, the UN said.
“The protests against corruption and lack of resources have turned violent, stoking financial turmoil and leading to soaring food prices, and crumbling health facilities,” the UN said.
It said the group called for continued engagement from the international community and expressed its grave concern for the “deteriorating humanitarian situation”, to which it will remain “actively seized and will continue to monitor developments closely”.
