UN helping C'bean get vital COVID-19 medical equipment

GENEVA, Switzerland (CMC) — Caribbean countries are among medium- to low-income countries that will benefit from a new United Nations initiative to secure supplies of key medical equipment in facing down the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said the initiative will involve 135 low- to medium-income countries and follows a direct request to WHO from UN Secretary-General António Guterres, to coordinate the organisation's response to the new coronavirus.

Chief, operations support and logistics, WHO Health Emergencies Programme, Paul Molinaro, said the initiative comes amid unprecedented global shortages of critical supplies, skyrocketing prices and export bans.

“The demand has obviously increased in those markets 100 or 200 times normal demand,” he told journalists via videoconference.

“On the supply side, we saw a lot of shutdowns in manufacturing, we saw a lot of export controls, we saw the international air transport system on which we're quite dependent for the movement of cargo gradually shut down, so we're at the point where we need to look for solutions to this,” Molinaro said.

As part of the collective effort by the UN and public and private partners, WHO said a dedicated “COVID-19 Supply Portal” is set to launch within days, offering Caribbean and other countries the opportunity to submit supply requests via a single platform.

WHO said this will enable the humanitarian supply chain system “to plan and coordinate allocation of critical supplies” to those 135 countries deemed to be most vulnerable.

“We need to streamline demand at country level to really look at the highest priority and to try and get the numbers to something manageable and coordinated,” said Molinaro, highlighting the first of the initiative's four priorities.

“Step two is collaborative procurement amongst ourselves in the UN and some of our key partners in approaching the market together. This gives us a bigger voice, particularly in a constrained market with a lot of intense competition”, he added.

He said the third part is an allocation process based on vulnerabilities and gaps and on critical needs, while the fourth step is to create a unified transport system.

Earlier this year, the WHO announced that it was stepping up support to countries with beleaguered public health systems after the COVID-19 was first detected in China last December.

To date, it has distributed 1.1 million tests to 129 countries, and “we have another 1.5 million on the way”, said Molinaro, noting that the new supply chain initiative should secure a further nine million tests, which would be allocated as needed.

In addition, the UN said partner agency UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) has shipped supplies, including 1.2 million surgical masks, more than 320,000 respirators, 6.4 million surgical gloves, and over 250,000 gowns, to 44 countries.

According to WHO, the task force aims to procure 75 million face masks, 50 million respirators, 28 million surgical gloves, 10 million face shields, and three million goggles for distribution.

Molinaro said there are also concerns that frontier delays and protective trade measures may hamper life-saving immunisation work.

“There's enormous challenges, and the longer we continue to face this situation, it's clear there are going to be repercussions outside the COVID response. We already see UNICEF vaccine shipments, which are highly dependent on commercial air cargo.

“We do see those having been disrupted in the month of May — in the month of April sorry — if this continues into May, there will be gaps in routine immunisation and also in campaigns against outbreaks of other diseases,” he added.