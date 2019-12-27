UN highlights massive 2010 Haiti quake in 'Decade in Review'

UNITED NATIONS (CMC) – The United Nations has highlighted the January 12, 2010 massive earthquake in Haiti in its “Decade in Review” stating that the decade began with “an immense disaster in Haiti, already the poorest country in the Western hemisphere”.

The UN noted that the devastating, 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit the French-speaking Caribbean country, killing about 220,000 people and causing severe damage to buildings.

A week after the tragedy, the UN said its Security Council authorised an increase of 3,500 peacekeepers for Haiti, on top of the 9,000 already in the country, to reinforce the then peace-keeping mission, known by the French acronym MINUSTAH, “and help with recovery, reconstruction and stability efforts”.

As UN Special Envoy for Haiti, former United States President Bill Clinton was closely involved with these efforts, the UN said in its Decade in Review.

It said MINUSTAH did not escape the effects of the quake, stating that the Christopher Hotel, which housed the mission headquarters, collapsed and 102 UN staff died, including the Secretary General's Special Representative to Haiti Hédi Annabi, his deputy Luiz Carlos da Costa, and Acting Police Commissioner Doug Coates of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

“It was the 'biggest single loss of life in the history of UN Peacekeeping',” the then-president of the UN Staff Union Stephen Kisambira said at the time.

The UN said 132 UN workers were rescued by international teams, including Jens Kristensen, “who managed to survive, despite spending five days trapped under the rubble of the building.”

Kristensen, a senior humanitarian worker, had already worked through the 2002 earthquake in Afghanistan, the 1999 quake in Turkey, and one in Ecuador in 1987, “although this was his closest brush with death”, the UN said.

“Escaping with little more than a bruise on his upper arm and a scratch on his right hand, Mr Kristensen was back at work three days after his rescue,” the UN said.

Earlier this year, on the ninth anniversary of the devastating earthquake that struck Haiti, Caribbean American legislators in New York called for international support for the impoverished country.

New York State Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte, the daughter of Haitian immigrants, and then New York City Councilman Jumaane Williams, the son of Grenadian immigrants, now New York City public Advocate, told the Caribbean Media Corporation that 2.5 million people in Haiti were still in dire need of aid.

“Haiti still needs our help,” said Bichotte, who represents the 42nd Assembly District in Brooklyn, stating that the 7.0 earthquake “claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and displaced millions”.

Since the massive earthquake, Bichotte said Haiti has been battling the subsequent cholera epidemic and the multitude of natural disasters.