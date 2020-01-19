UN honours Haiti earthquake victims

UNITED NATIONS (CMC) ­— The United Nations on Friday honoured more than 200,000 Haitians who perished in the devastating earthquake that struck the French-speaking Caribbean country 10 years ago.

In a solemn ceremony of remembrance, at UN headquarters in New York, the global organisation also honoured 102 staffers who died in the earthquake on January 12, 2010.

The UN said the death of its staffers was “the single greatest loss of life” in its history.

At the wreath-laying on Friday, UN Secretary General António Guterres said Haitians had been starting a new year with optimism, but “in a few seconds, their hopes turned to dust.

“I will never forget the shock and sadness across the world and throughout the United Nations as the scale of the tragedy became clear,” he said.

Guterres said although January 12, 2010 was “one of the darkest days in its history”, Haiti “drew on the courage and determination of its people and the assistance of its many friends.

“Roads were cleared, homes were rebuilt, schools were reopened, businesses got back to work,” he said.

The UN chief took a moment in his speech to reflect on several aspects of the UN's effort in Haiti that had caused more harm than good, recalling the cholera epidemic that began in 2010, widely believed to have been imported by peacekeepers.

“Among the many challenges, the United Nations deeply regrets the loss of life and suffering caused by the cholera epidemic. I welcome the significant progress that has been made towards eliminating the disease.

“We are also committed to resolving pending cases of sexual exploitation and abuse,” Guterres said, noting the lack of progress in terms of Haiti's economic, political and social development. He said that “a crisis of leadership” in recent months has thrown the nation into turmoil.

“Today, insecurity and slow economic growth are contributing to rising social tensions and a deteriorating humanitarian situation. I urge Haitians to resolve their differences through dialogue and to resist any escalation that could reverse the gains of the past decade.”

He said the new Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) “will continue to work in partnership with the Haitian people on their path to recovery and prosperity”.

Before the ceremony, the UN chief visited what he described as “the moving new memorial”, entitled, A Breath, which now sits within UN headquarters in midtown Manhattan, having arrived from Port-au-Prince.

“I thank the sculptor, Davide Dormino, and everyone who helped to transport it. I was particularly impressed by the inclusion of rubble from the Hotel Christopher, where so many of our colleagues perished.”

Speaking on behalf of the Haitian Government, Patrick Saint-Hilaire of the UN Mission said that 10 years on, the signs of the earthquake were “still evident everywhere”.

He said the courageous people of Haiti were still “paying deeply” for the “adversity that has befallen Haiti” since then.

“Today, however, more than ever, our country needs to continue to forge solidarity — national and international, concrete and consistent with the aspirations of the Haitian people,” Saint-Hilaire said, adding there is “much work left to be done”.