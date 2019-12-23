UN warns of 'ongoing misery' for Venezuela's Caribbean neighbours

GENEVA, Switzerland (CMC) — United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has warned of “ongoing misery” for Caribbean neighbours of Venezuelans ahead of the 2020 elections, urging that demonstrations must be allowed to take place ahead of the poll.

Bachelet cited continued reports of harassment, threats, and detention by intelligence services and security forces in Venezuela.

Speaking at the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Bachelet described “ongoing misery” for the country's poorest citizens, as they live with hyperinflation.

Today, their minimum wage “only covers 3.5 per cent of the basic food basket”, she added, amid “failures in public service”, including life-saving health care for children.

Alleged extrajudicial killings have also taken place since August, Bachelet insisted, a feature of previous warnings by her office, which has also highlighted the excessive use of force against demonstrators, arbitrary detentions, ill-treatment and torture.

Earlier this month, the Human Rights Council announced the appointment of three investigators who will serve on its Fact-finding Mission on Venezuela.

Amid national protests last month by members of the Opposition, students, and Government supporters, Bachelet highlighted how “considerable” security forces were deployed against those not supporting President Nicolas Maduro.

The UN said an agreement has also been reached between the High Commissioner's Office and Venezuela to install two UN human rights officers in Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, granting them access “to the whole country, including to detention centres”.

To date, Bachelet said 4.7 million Venezuelans have fled the country — citing data from the Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants — adding that, by the end of next year, that number is expected to reach 6.5 million.

Linked to this ongoing exodus, Bachelet expressed concerns that neighboring host countries had taken to demanding “heightened entry requirements”.

Just getting out of Venezuela is proving more difficult than ever, the high commissioner said, since Venezuelan authorities increased the cost of a passports by 70 per cent — “a cost equivalent to 54 minimum salaries”.

This, in turn, had led to an increase in people resorting to people-smugglers and traffickers, and the disappearance of three boats bound for the Caribbean between April and June this year, with 102 men, women and children on board.

Meantime, the UN said a US$1.35 billion appeal has been launched to meet the increasing humanitarian needs of Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Latin America and the Caribbean, and to support the communities hosting them.

The UN said the ongoing political and economic crisis in the South American country has forced more than 4.7 million citizens to flee, nearly 80 per cent of whom are sheltering in the region.

If current trends continue, numbers could reach 6.5 million by next year, according to the UN refugee agency, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), which launched the plan last month.

“Only through a coordinated and harmonised approach will it be possible to effectively address the large-scale needs, which continue to increase and evolve as the current crisis deepens,” said Eduardo Stein, Joint UNHCR-IOM special representative for Venezuelan refugees and migrants.

The UN said the 2020 Regional Refugee and Migrant Response Plan includes actions in nine key sectors such as health, education, protection, nutrition, shelter and humanitarian transport.

It also puts a strong focus on ensuring the social and economic inclusion of refugees and migrants.