Under water!

Though the downpour lasted for just under two hour yesterday, that was all it took for several sections of the Corporate Area to be flooded, leaving some disgruntled residents with the arduous task of bailing water out of their homes. Jamaica Observer photographer Garfield Robinson captured some of the scenes.

