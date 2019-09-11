UNDP releases US$200,000 recovery package for The Bahamas

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) yesterday said it has released an initial allocation of US$200,000 of emergency funding in response to the devastating impact of category five Hurricane Dorian on The Bahamas.

A release from the agency said it has committed support for:

• Debris and waste management;

• Housing and Building damage assessments; and

• National recovery strategy.

“UNDP is here to support the government in early recovery through our global network of technical expertise,” the release quotes Denise Antonio, UNDP resident representative in the Jamaica office who also has responsibility for The Bahamas.

Antonio said that while recognising that the welfare of the affected populations is of utmost priority, rebuilding better and promoting resilience are also crucial.

“To this end, we are actively engaging with government and are committed to rebuilding a more resilient Bahamas,” said Antonio.

Crisis prevention and recovery is a key pillar of UNDP's development assistance globally. Since the passage of hurricanes Maria and Irma in 2017, UNDP has mobilised over $25 million from its core resources and international donor partners to contribute to national recovery interventions in impacted nations of the Eastern Caribbean.

UNDP has a team of experts on the ground to assist in the design of a programme tailored to the recovery needs of the affected islands in The Bahamas.