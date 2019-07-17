Unemployment, integration of Canada's newcomers

Dear Mr Brown,

I know that Canada takes in a lot of immigrants. I want to know whether this is sustainable and if you expect Canada to decrease its level of immigration as they can't take immigrants forever.

— DP

Dear DP:

According to Statistics Canada, Canada's economy lost 2,200 jobs in June 2019. The unemployment rate increased to 5.5 per cent due to more people searching for work.

Gains in permanent employment were offset by a greater loss of part-time jobs. However, notwithstanding the weak recent loss of jobs, over the past 12 months, Canada's economy has cranked out 421,000 new jobs.

I think this is evidence that the economy of Canada is functional with the influx of immigrants.

Wage growth for permanent employees increased to 3.6 per cent. Also, the summer job market seems to be doing well. The jobless rate for students between ages 20 and 24 declined to eight per cent, which is the lowest level recorded since 1977.

That said, new polls have suggested that a majority of Canadians believe the federal government should limit the number of immigrants accepted to Canada. Sixty-three per cent of respondents to a recent Leger poll indicated that priority should be given to limiting immigration levels because the country is reaching a threshold level for the ability to integrate newcomers.

One poll in February had almost half of respondents saying they believe Canada welcomes too many immigrants and refugees, while another poll released last month suggested 42 per cent of Canadians believe the country accepts too many non-white newcomers.

In response to your question, I think that immigrants are well integrated in Canada. The perception that Canada is too welcoming to immigration is acknowledged, based on recent polls. However, I believe that the ability to integrate newcomers can be done by investing in housing, public transportation and other infrastructure shortages, rather than limiting immigration.

As such, I do not think that immigration levels should be deceased. Canada is a multicultural and diverse nation. However, one also has to keep in mind that the perception of newcomers will be different in a metropolitan area such as Toronto, as compared to less diverse, more rural parts of the country.

