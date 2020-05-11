Unicomer donates hospital beds valued over $3m

UNICOMER Jamaica Limited has donated 20 orthopaedic electric hospital beds, valued at more than $3 million, to the Ministry of Health and Wellness to help in the country's response to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The beds, which will be distributed to various hospitals, are generally operational by using electricity but will switch to battery use in the event of a power outage.

“We are aware that these are challenging times for everyone, especially our health ministry. So when the opportunity presented itself for us to partner with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, we didn't hesitate to lend our support through this kind of donation,” a company release quotes Managing Director Dennis Harris as he made the presentation to Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton.

“We are a part of a strong nation who is traversing a vulnerable period. That makes us all vulnerable and at risk. That being said, it's our duty to play our part in strengthening our systems through tangible means. We are grateful that we are able to give back and touch the lives of others. Let us never forget that we are all in this together,” Harris said.

In his response, Dr Tufton thanked Unicomer for its support of the Government's efforts to combat COVID-19.

“The reality is that some persons will require hospitalisation, and therefore the donation of these beds will make their stay even more comfortable as we continue to prepare our hospitals to respond to the needs that will arise for persons who are severely ill,” Tufton said.

“We continue to say that partnership is a key part of public health, and again the people of Jamaica are better off for the support of Unicomer Jamaica Limited as we work towards our goal of achieving the best health outcome for all Jamaicans,” he added.

The Unicomer Group operates in 26 countries from its headquarters in El Salvador and has over 15,000 employees. The group offers its customers the widest and most modern line of products and financial services across the countries of operations. Unicomer's retail brands include Courts, Courts Optical, Courts Ready Cash, Ashley Furniture HomeStore, RadioShack, and Lucky Dollar.