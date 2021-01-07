Unicomer's Credi-Care programme assisting customers impacted by COVID-19
THE Unicomer Group says its credit facility – Ready Finance – has launched the Credi-Care programme to help customers who have been impacted directly or indirectly by the pandemic as a result of reduced salary, reduced working hours, layoff or redundancy.
“The Credi-Care programme provides assistance to customers across all its brands – Courts, Courts Ready Cash, Courts Optical, Ashley Homestore and RadioShack,” a company release said.
It said Credi-Care offers a wide range of flexible financial solutions to assist customers with managing their debt, restructuring debt at lower interest rates and monthly payments, and waiving interest penalties and/or debt reduction. Through Credi-Care, customers can also benefit from extended payment terms and temporary deferral of payments. Credi-Care was launched in October and will remain available to Unicomer customers until January 31, 2021.
One Credi-Care beneficiary, identified only as Mr Black, expressed appreciation to the Unicomer Group for introducing the programme. “I refinanced a loan with Credi-Care and it has made a huge difference in the amount I'm paying now, compared to what I was paying before. I am really thankful to the Credi-Care team for assessing my account and advising of the best payment option. It came at the right time, since my wife is not working and I was looking for a cheaper way to service my account.”
The group understands that many families have been impacted by the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic and will continue to stay true to its promise of adding value to its customers [as] solutions are designed to benefit customers, despite their circumstances,” said the company.
