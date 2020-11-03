Union continues talks with Scotiabank on branch closures

Bustamante Industrial Trade Union (BITU President Senator Kavan Gayle says, as far as practicable, the union will continue to seek to keep job losses from the closure of several Scotiabank branches to a minimum.

According to Senator Gayle, the union has been meeting with the management of the bank for some time, discussing how best to deal with the workers who will be affected, as well as customers.

“We have insisted that there has to be an investment in training for the workers because these changes will mean less customer dependency on the staff and more reliance on technology, which many customers do not fully understand.

“But, when the bank eliminates the branches and replaces staff with technology there will be savings in their expenditure, some of which, we believe, should be channelled into the development of the employees who are affected,” he said.

Senator Gayle said training institutions, like HEART/NSTA Trust, should be able to provide the necessary routines geared towards fulfilling the mandate of a digital economy.

He said that, in the circumstances, there is need for the bank to create a continuous training and development programme to assist those who are not affected by redundancy — and who will remain in the system — in securing their employment.

He said the union was informed about the new measures last week Tuesday during a meeting with the management of the bank, and will continue the consultations on the transformation of the workers in the weeks ahead.

“The management has been meeting with us. They have consulted with us. One of the things that has developed between us over the past couple of years is that they are consulting more on the strategic issues, and they have taken on board some of our proposals. I have to commend them on that,” he said.

Gayle said, too, that the issue is really the effect of the digitisation of the banking system globally, and the banking operations are not confined to Jamaica or Scotiabank.

“A feature of their investment is to move their customers to alternative channels on a digital platform. So things like mobile banking, Internet banking, are going to be the new normal for future banking operations. But, it will trigger a decline in the number of branches and the number of workers, and may also create some inconvenience for customers. It will also create a change in the types of jobs and job complexities, as well as a fragmentation of certain tasks,” he said.

The BITU president also said the good thing about the situation at Scotiabank is that the bank continues to consult with the union, and that the BITU has a good history of making recommendations to them that have improved the operations and created new job opportunities.

Scotiabank Jamaica announced last week Tuesday that it had started discussions with the BITU about potential job losses with the impending closure of its Black River, St Elizabeth branch in February 2021 and the branch in Old Harbour, St Catherine in April 2021.

Scotiabank also announced that by January 2021 six other branches will be converted to a digital operating model. The operations at the Black River branch will be consolidated into the Santa Cruz location in St Elizabeth, while the Old Harbour operations will be shifted to May Pen in Clarendon.

According to Scotiabank, the changes are to better align the bank with current revenues as well as a shift in customer preferences, especially since the onset of COVID-19.