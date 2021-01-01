Union leaders call for revamp of redundancy laws

TWO senior trade union leaders say it is time for an extensive overhaul of the legislative framework governing redundancy provisions going into 2021, with COVID-19 still very much dictating the revolutionisation of the labour environment, placing workers at a disadvantage in some instances.

Government Senator Kavan Gayle says there are a wide range of issues surrounding redundancy, layoffs, pay cuts, and working offsite that need to be brought front and centre, and that he will be prompting the start of those conversations.

General secretary of the Union of Clerical and Supervisory Employees (UCASE) John Levy is insistent, too, that the legislative issues must be addressed, and is calling for a review of the payment schedule for redundancy entitlements, as well as an unemployment insurance scheme.

“We believe an extra week is in order right now for the redundancy formula. We are calling for an improvement in the redundancy payment of two weeks per year for the first 10 years and three weeks after for each year after. We believe it is time now that an improvement be made to that legislation,” said Levy.

Senator Gayle is advocating for amendments to the Employment Termination and Redundancy Payments Act to include a provision that mandates employees to satisfy prescribed conditions before they can move to dismiss workers, including the period during which entitlements will be paid.

“There should be an inclusion in the legislation that calls for consultation for a defined period prior to the proposed date of any dismissal. So, before you decide that you're going to make workers' [positions] redundant, have a prescribed period entrenched in the legislation that indicates that consultation must take place, and the proposed method of selection, whose jobs you're going to make redundant, what are the methods that you're going to use,” he said.

Gayle, who heads the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union, said the same conditions should apply to layoffs so that employers would have to provide information to the labour ministry, such as the number of persons who will be laid offf, and the number of employees who will remain.

Included in this framework, he said, should be measures which the employer may take to find alternative employment for the affected workers. “So you must satisfy all those criteria entrenched in the legislation before you can dismiss the worker. And I'm calling for that to be entrenched so that the minister with responsibility for labour must be so satisfied,” he stated.

He said there must be a defined mechanism for breaches of payment arrangements, pointing out that some employers have over the years mounted challenges to matters which fall under the employment termination and redundancy payments act being brought before the Industrial Disputes Tribunal (IDT).

“We are contending that all disputes, whether under the Labour Relations and Industrial Disputes Act or one dealing with the Employment Termination and Redundancy Payments Act, must go before the IDT,” he said.

Senator Gayle proposed also that an external auditing mechanism should be used to verify claims from companies that they are unable to make redundancy payments, and those which repeatedly extend layoff periods using similar reasons.

“If you say you cannot pay the redundancy entitlement, then who investigates this? Who looks at your books to make that determination? That should also be prescribed in law, that your books are examined for a determination to be made,” he said.

He said pay cuts, like layoffs, also speak to a temporary suspension of the terms and conditions of employment and may also require examining an entity's accounts.

“It comes back to the fact that somebody will have to look at the accounts [to determine] what are they [the employer] saving, what are they getting, and is it reasonable to continue pay cuts for an indefinite period,” Gayle said..

At the same time he said while he understands the need for unemployment insurance, he is not fully sold on the idea.

“I would have to be satisfied that there is a safeguard, that if you're going to contribute to a fund then if that deduction is made, it is paid over to the relevant authority, and also that there should be some level of equity,” he said, noting that Barbados and the Bahamas are the only two Caribbean Community countries which provide unemployment insurance.