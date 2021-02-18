Unions seek early resolution to redundancy dispute

A row which has been simmering over the past two weeks between trade unions and the Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS) about who has jurisdiction over redundancy disputes began showing a glimmer of hope for an early solution on Tuesday.

This followed a meeting between representatives of the trade union movement and the MLSS, at which the parties were able to discuss the options in adjudicating redundancy issues, if the Industrial Disputes Tribunal (IDT) is to discontinue hearing these matters.

President of the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions (JCTU) Helene Davis Whyte confirmed late Tuesday that the talks were held after the ministry requested a meeting to air the issues, and that further discussions are likely to continue through to the end of the week.

“We don't believe that the Ministry of Labour can continue to have these disputes come to them, and see them off with just the notion that the ministry has no standing. So, at the end of the day, I think we would have been able to present enough information to them,” she said.

While holding back on disclosing more details about the talks, Davis Whyte said that the major issue continues to be what are the roles of the MLSS and the courts, when disputes over compensation for victims of the redundancies arise, in a situation where the local courts have accepted a 2005 ruling by the UK Privy Council (UKPC) that the ministry has no authority to conciliate disputes concerning redundancy payment or re-employment of workers who are affected by such action.

Davis Whyte pointed out that one of the major challenges facing the parties is that the courts and the ministry do not have similar roles.

She said that one such example is that while the ruling is that the ministry does not have the authority to conciliate the issues nor to refer them to the IDT, which is an organ of the MLSS, the courts cannot order the employer to reinstate an affected worker.

“And so we are talking really about two organisations – the Supreme Court and the IDT – which operate in particular ways. The other thing is that the chief justice and the minister of justice, in their wisdom, are seeking to ensure that the court rooms are not overcrowded with issues like these which can be dealt with through other mechanisms,” she said.

Davis Whyte also dismissed a suggestion from Opposition Senator Lambert Brown that the trade unions should boycott their seat on the newly minted Independent Fiscal Commission (IFC), in protest against, what he described in the Senate Friday as, an “anti-worker position” taken by the MLSS.

This followed the revelation that a letter had been circulated to the trade unions by the ministry stating that it does not have the authority to address issues of redundancies.

The ministry's letter to the parties informed them that disputes relating to redundancies would no longer be dealt with by them or be referred to the Industrial Disputes Tribunal (IDT), but should be referred to the courts.

However, two senior union leaders – Bustamante Industrial Trade Union (BITU) President Senator Kavan Gayle and President of the Union of Clerical, Administrative and Supervisory Employees Vincent Morrison – who have both rejected the ministry's position, have also rejected Brown's suggestion that they boycott sitting on the IFC.

Davis Whyte, who has also rejected the idea, said that it would not be an option unless the current discussions break down prematurely.

The MLSS made the decision to inform the unions of the situation after several awards to workers for redundancy benefits from the IDT have been rejected by the local courts, on the basis of being outside the jurisdiction of both the ministry and the IDT.

The position has been taken by the courts on the basis of a 2005 ruling by the UKPC.

Ironically, however, the award by the IDT to three Jamaica Flour Mills employees, who were involved in the case which lasted some six years and traversed the local Supreme and Appellate Courts before being taken to the UKPC, was upheld by the Privy Council which felt then that the case before them was a case of “unjustifiable” dismissal by an employer, rather than a question of compensation for redundancy which affects a post within a business and not necessarily the person who holds the post.