United Way raises $7.5m for fire-damaged children's home

UNITED Way of Jamaica (UWJ) has raised $7.5 million towards the rebuilding of the Jamaica National Children's Home, sections of which were destroyed by fire in early August.

The organisation launched the Jamaica National Children's Home Restoration Fund in the aftermath of the fire, with the goal of raising $10 million by the end of September.

UWJ Chairperson Dr Marcia Forbes is appealing for increased support for the fund-raising effort.

“We are still inviting donations towards the home to drive us to our $10 million mark. Your donation matters and your donation will make a difference,” she said.

Dr Forbes was addressing the UWJ's 2019 Nation Builders' and Employees Awards ceremony at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on Tuesday.

Donations can be made to the Jamaica National Children's Home Restoration Fund at Sagicor Bank, account number: 5501371949; Victoria Mutual Building Society, 22772867; CIBC First Caribbean International Bank, 119201017; and the National Commercial Bank, 061048596.

Meanwhile, British High Commissioner to Jamaica Asif Anwar Ahmad, who was the guest speaker at the function, commended United Way for supporting vulnerable Jamaicans through its range of programmes.

He hailed the entity's quick response to the fire at the children's home.

“You responded immediately; I hope people will give tremendously to the Jamaica National Children's Home Restoration Fund,” the high commissioner said.

The Jamaica National Children's Home, located in Papine, St Andrew, was established in 1972 to provide a loving, caring and stable home to orphans and abandoned children, as well as children with severe mental or physical disabilities, whose parents are unable to provide proper care for them.

The facility houses approximately 86 children.

It is estimated that the full restoration of the home will cost $150 million.