University of Guyana says no face-to-face classes

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — The University of Guyana yesterday said there would be no face-to-face classes for the first semester of the new academic year as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has killed 31 people and infected 1,029 others since March.

“Due to the ongoing situation with COVID-19, the institution will continue to work in safe mode online, with essential services being performed on the university's campuses,” the university said in a statement, adding that it would offer its courses online for semester one of the 2020/2021 academic year.

It said that the new academic year is scheduled to begin on October 5, and that registration for new and continuing students will take place from August 31 to September 30.

University of Guyana said orientation will be conducted online from October 5-9 and the first day of classes will be three days later.

The university said that the examination period for semester one will be held from January 25, 2021 to February 13, 2021, and that the semester is scheduled to end on February 13, next year.

It said regarding semester two, the situation will be reviewed and updated accordingly.