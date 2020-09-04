Upset in Trelawny Northern

FALMOUTH, Trelawny — The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate for Trelawny Northern Tova Hamilton yesterday ended the People's National Party's (PNP's) 31-year dominance of the constituency when she defeated the incumbent Victor Wright by a margin of over 1,700 votes in the parliamentary elections.

When the results were announced, green-clad JLP supporters were in a celebratory mood as they descended on Water Square, Falmouth, and other towns in the constituency, blowing horns, waving flags and dancing to party songs.

“Mi glad mi witness this, wi were tired of the PNP ruling this constituency for so long,” said a JLP supporter, who was among hundreds of supporters in Falmouth.

The PNP has been in control of the seat since 1989 when the party's candidate Desmond Leaky defeated the JLP's Keith Russell.

In the 2016 General Election, the PNP's Victor Wright beat the JLP's Dennis Meadows to continue the Opposition party's dominance of the seat.

From early yesterday it was obvious that the Labourites wanted to end the PNP's reign in the constituency, as party workers were kept busy transporting their supporters to polling stations, while scores of them braved the sweltering heat and, in some cases, torrential rain, to cast their ballots.

As the Jamaica Observer travelled throughout the constituency, large pockets of green-clad supporters were observed on the streets in almost every nook and cranny of the communities.

And while some supporters complained of the slow pace of voting, several of them were adamant that they would not leave the polling stations before casting their ballots, regardless of how long it took.

Among them was 23-year-old Duanvale resident Shane Weir, who claimed he had been waiting in line at a polling station at Duanvale Primary School for over an hour to cast his ballot.

“Even it if takes the whole day, mi going to vote. Mi want this seat [Trelawny Northern] too bad. A over 30 years now them [PNP] have it,” said Weir, as he used a green-coloured shirt to shield himself from the sun's harsh rays.

Last night, JLP supporter Kerry-Ann Campbell, a resident of the Zion community, expressed joy at Hamilton's historic win.

“I feel great; I feel magnificent. Thirty-one years we waiting for this seat. Wi tired of the PNP now, wi voted for our children. Now is the time for our children's future, young people are looking for a better future; we need work,” she said.

Up to press time yesterday, efforts to contact the victorious candidate were unsuccessful.