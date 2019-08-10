US$12,000 cocaine seizure

Reports are that a man, who was caught with US$12,000 worth of cocaine in a vehicle on a shopping plaza in the Corporate Area was still being questioned by detectives yesterday.

The man, whose identity is being withheld pending further investigations, was apprehended about 2:25 pm Thursday.

A team from the Narcotics Division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force were carrying out an operation on the plaza when they intercepted a Mitsubishi Lancer motor car. During the search, a knapsack bag containing four rectangular parcels, each containing a white substance resembling cocaine, was found weighing four kilogrammes.

The substance and the vehicle were subsequently seized and the man taken into custody.