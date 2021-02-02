US$280,000 Issa Trust boost to COVID-19 fight in Jamaica's north-east

THE ISSA Trust Foundation and Direct Relief have boosted the COVID-19 response in public health care systems across the north-eastern parishes after donating medical equipment and supplies valued at over US$280,000.

During the handing-over ceremony, held at Couples Tower Isles resort in St Mary on Saturday, Dennis Morgan, CEO of the St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital expressed gratitude on behalf of the North-East Regional Health Authority (NERHA) to the foundation.

“I know our doctors, our nurses and, particularly, our patients will welcome this, and those items will be used to continue providing quality health care, and so we are grateful and appreciative,” he said.

The items will be distributed across the four general hospitals and 72 health centres in the region.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton lauded Issa Trust Foundation for its dedication and continued support in mobilising funds for health care in Jamaica since its inception in 2005.

“The two hundred and fifty plus thousand dollars in equipment and PPE [personal protective equipment] is nothing to frown on, it is a reason to celebrate…When you capture all combined, then what you have is a number of individuals committed to a cause, which is to give back to society, and it is an example that all should emulate and celebrate,” he said.

Dr Tufton pointed out that the effectiveness of the country's health care is not entrusted to a single person. The development of COVID-19 vaccines by pharmaceutical companies, its safe transportation and logistics, as well as efforts to provide adequate information to the public highlighted the necessity of collaborative efforts to address the pandemic.

“The truth is no one man or government or one individual or expert…can solve the COVID-19 pandemic and eliminate the risk that is posed, and so when we get the opportunity to highlight the non-public health segment of healthy and responsible contribution to the holistic effort of keeping society healthy and keeping us on the wellness part, we must celebrate it and use it as an example for others to follow.”

He said, already, St Ann was one of the parishes with an increased number of COVID-19 cases, as many residents are not following the proper protocols, and so that donation was made in a timely manner.

Meanwhile, chairman of the National Health Fund and director of the ISSA Trust Foundation, Howard Mitchell, shared similar sentiments as he appealed for unity, adding that partnership was key to overcoming the pandemic.

“In tough times, we need all the support we can get, and we need to come together as much as possible. The recent initiative that has been announced between the private sector and the Government, as embodied by the Ministry of Health, to try to source and bring in [the vaccine]…is, I hope, an example of how much more this country can achieve…if we stand together.”

According to Mitchell, the ISSA Trust Foundation has contributed over US$30 million to the North-East Regional Health Authority (NERHA) over the last five years.