US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin

WASHINGTON, DC, United States (AP) — The General Services Administration (GSA) ascertained yesterday that President-elect Joe Biden is the “apparent winner” of the November 3 election, clearing the way for the start of the transition from President Donald Trump's Administration and allowing Biden to coordinate with federal agencies on plans for taking over on January 20.

Trump, who had refused to concede the election, said in a tweet that he is directing his team to cooperate on the transition but is vowing to keep up the fight.

Administrator Emily Murphy made the determination after Trump efforts to subvert the vote failed across battleground states, citing, “recent developments involving legal challenges and certifications of election results”.

Michigan certified Biden's victory yesterday, and a federal judge in Pennsylvania tossed a Trump campaign lawsuit on Saturday seeking to prevent certification in that state.

Murphy, a Trump appointee, has faced bipartisan criticism for failing to begin the transition process sooner, preventing Biden's team from working with career agency officials on plans for his Administration, including in critical national security and public health areas.

“Please know that I came to my decision independently, based on the law and available facts. I was never directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official — including those who work at the White House or GSA — with regard to the substance or timing of my decision,” Murphy wrote in a letter to Biden.

Trump tweeted shortly after her letter was made public: “We will keep up the good fight and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.”

“Now that GSA Administrator Emily Murphy has fulfilled her duty and ascertained the election results, the formal presidential transition can begin in full force,” said Max Stier, president and CEO of the non-partisan Partnership for Public Service. “Unfortunately, every day lost to the delayed ascertainment was a missed opportunity for the outgoing Administration to help President-elect Joe Biden prepare to meet our country's greatest challenges. The good news is that the president-elect and his team are the most prepared and best equipped of any incoming Administration in recent memory.”

Pressure had been mounting on Murphy as an increasing number of Republicans, national security experts and business leaders said it was time for that process to move forward.

Retiring Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander, who has repeatedly called for the transition to begin, released a new statement yesterday saying that Trump should “put the country first” and help Biden's Administration succeed.

“When you are in public life, people remember the last thing you do,” Alexander said.

Republican Senator Rob Portman of Ohio yesterday called for Murphy to release money and staffing needed for the transition. Portman, a senior member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, also said Biden should receive high-level briefings on national security and the coronavirus vaccine distribution plan.

Alexander and Portman, who have both aligned themselves with Trump, joined a growing number of Republican officials who in recent days urged Trump to begin the transition immediately. Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito also urged a smooth transition, saying in a statement yesterday that “at some point, the 2020 election must end”.