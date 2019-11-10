US agents nab Jamaican with pending attempted murder charges

NEW YORK (CMC) — The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency says deportation officers from its Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) unit have arrested a Jamaican national with pending attempted murder charges.

ICE said on Friday that Irvin Acaphelus Cespedes, 41, was apprehended on October 16.

The immigration agency said that Cespedes, who was illegal in the United States, was released three times between April and October 2019 from local law enforcement custody with an active detainer because of New York City's sanctuary policies.

“ICE in New York has repeatedly stated that we prioritise the arrest of criminal aliens (immigrants), and we act in the interest of public safety, unlike New York City politicians who act in the interest of their own personal views while risking the safety of their constituents,” said Thomas R Decker, field office director of ERO New York.

“Cespedes was released on an active ICE detainer multiple times, including after being charged with attempted murder, and instead of him being turned over to our custody, he was released again into the community to continue his threat on the citizens of New York,” he added.

On April 18, 2019, ICE said Cespedes was arrested by the New York Police Department (NYPD) for the charges of criminal possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of marijuana.

The next day, ICE said ERO deportation officers lodged a detainer with the NYPD. The detainer was not honoured and Cespedes was released.