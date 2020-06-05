US ambassador joins demonstrators
United States Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia (centre) is seen here with some of the Jamaicans who staged a small, peaceful protest outside the US Embassy in Kingston yesterday in solidarity with the protests sweeping the United States over the police killing of black American George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.
Tapia's presence seemed to surprise the protestors, whose numbers increased when residents of the Standpipe community, which is located across the road from the embassy, heard he was there and decided to join him.
A similar protest scheduled for tomorrow is being advertised on social media.
