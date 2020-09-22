US announces sanctions on Venezuela's Maduro

WASHINGTON, DC, United States (AFP) — The United States announced yesterday it was imposing sanctions on Iran's defence ministry and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, under a contested UN authority, and demanded that Europe follow suit.

President Donald Trump's Administration named 27 people or entities that it said would be subject to UN sanctions, but the world body itself says that the decision is not up to Washington.

The United States has separately been seeking to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has increasingly sought cooperation with Iran on the oil sector.

The State Department said it was again imposing sanctions on Maduro under the executive order from Trump that is based on the UN resolution, pointing to defence transactions between Iran and the leftist Venezuelan leader.

“For nearly two years, corrupt officials in Tehran have worked with the illegitimate regime in Venezuela to flout the UN arms embargo,” Pompeo said yesterday

“Our actions...are a warning that should be heard worldwide.”

The United States already imposed sweeping sanctions on Iran in 2018 when Trump withdrew from the nuclear accord, meant to offer economic relief to Iran that was seen at the time by UN inspectors as in compliance.