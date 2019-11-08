US army commander's statements irresponsible, says Chinese Embassy

The Chinese Embassy in Jamaica yesterday described as irresponsible, statements made by the top United States military official in this region that China does not share a commitment to democracy and the rule of law that America shares with Jamaica.

“We express our strong dissatisfaction and opposition to the defamation against China's cooperation with Jamaica and other Caribbean countries, which was reportedly launched at a press conference in Kingston on Wednesday by Admiral Craig Faller, commander of the United States Southern Command,” Xia Shaowu, the Chinese Embassy's chief of political section, said in a statement issued last evening.

“China's relations with Jamaica and other Latin American and Caribbean countries are based on equality, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, which have yielded and will continue to yield more and more tangible fruits benefiting people of both sides,” Xia said.

Faller had said that China has legitimate economic interest in countries around the world, including Jamaica, but based on its model of government, its role in other states could lead to a long-term loss of sovereignty, secrecy, and a lack of transparency in operations.

He further warned that the relationship with China could lead to non-adherence to international standards of the rule of law, breaches of labour rights, and a lack of protection of the environment.

Faller, who was addressing a media briefing at the Jamaica Defence Force headquarters at Up Park Camp, said, with the shared values, the US is prepared to work with Jamaica and other countries around the region to deal with security issues and other threats.

Yesterday, Xia pointed to the official visit now being paid by Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness to China during which, he said, “the elevation of China-Jamaica relations and other fruitful outcomes announced will best manifest the equal-footed and mutual beneficial nature of these relations and cooperation”.

Added Xia: “Facts speak louder than words. Sino-Jamaica, Sino-Caribbean and Sino-Latin American cooperation, which features equality, transparency and mutual benefit, is conducive to regional peace, stability and development, and will not be stopped by any force.

“Irrespective of the intentions by Admiral Faller in making those irresponsible accusations, China will continuously and unswervingly work together with Jamaica and other Latin American and Caribbean countries to jointly promote the Belt and Road cooperation for shared benefits, contributing to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.”