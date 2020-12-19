US blacklists top Chinese chipmaker, alleging military ties
WASHINGTON, DC, united States (AP) — The Trump Administration blacklisted China's top chipmaker yesterday, limiting the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp's access to advanced US technology because of its alleged ties to the Chinese military.
“We will not allow advanced US technology to help build the military of an increasingly belligerent adversary,'' Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement explaining the decision to put SMIC on the US Government's so-called Entity List.
SMIC has previously said it has no ties to the Chinese Government.
Commerce is putting more than 60 other firms on the list for such things as allegedly supporting the Chinese military, assisting the Chinese Government's crackdown on dissent, being involved in the theft of trade secrets, and helping Beijing's aggressive efforts to claim territory in the South China Sea. Among them is Chinese dronemaker DJI, sanctioned for allegedly helping the Chinese Government conduct surveillance on its own citizens.
But SMIC is the most high-profile target.
The move means that US companies will need to get a licence to sell sophisticated technology to SMIC. Technology that helps with the production of the most advanced chips – those 10 nanometers or smaller – face the “presumption of denial'', Commerce said. Other items will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.
The decision comes barely a month before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. A senior Commerce Department official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity, said the move had not been coordinated with the Biden transition team.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy