US citizens renewing passports in Jamaica

Q: I live in Jamaica with my family and our passports have expired. Are there any special procedures for renewing our passports?

A: Thank you for raising this important question. As many readers are likely aware, the American Citizen Services unit of the US Embassy in Kingston issues citizenship and travel documents to US citizens, including passport books, passport cards, and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad. All applicants must make an appointment and appear in person for their interview at the embassy in Kingston or the US Consular Agencies in the Cayman Islands and Montego Bay.

Q: Which form should we use?

A: There are two kinds of forms commonly utilised by US citizens to apply for a US passport — form DS-11 and form DS-82.

Form DS-11: All US citizens must apply using the form DS-11 if they are applying for a passport for the first time, if they are under age 18, or if they intend to replace a lost or stolen passport. In addition, all applicants who use form DS-11 must submit:

• Evidence of US citizenship (such as a US birth certificate, Certificate of Citizenship, Certificate of Naturalisation, or Consular Report of Birth Abroad);

• Proof of identity (We accept government-issued identification such as a passport, driver's licence, or voter registration card);

• Recent colour photograph (which shows a full front view of the face, is 2x2 inches in size, has a white background, and is taken without glasses);

• Fees (Please visit our website at travel.state.gov for current fees);

• Form DS-64 (for applicants whose passports are damaged, lost or stolen).

Form DS-82: This form is used only for passport renewal. All US citizens must apply using the form DS-82 if they are adults whose most current passport is valid for 10 years and it is still in their possession. The last passport must be issued within the past 15 years when the applicant was age 16 or older. Hence, all applicants who use form DS-82 must submit:

• Current passport (submit both passport book/card if valid and you are applying for both);

• A certified copy of a marriage certificate or a court order if the applicant's name has changed;

• Recent colour photograph (which shows a full front view of the face, is 2x2 inches in size, has a white background, and is taken without glasses);

• Fees (Please visit our website at travel.state.gov for current fees).

Please note, if you are between the ages of 16 and 18 and your most recent passport is valid for 10 years, you are eligible to use form DS-82.