US Coast Guard interdicts 23 attempting to enter US illegally

FLORIDA, USA (CMC) — The United States Coast Guard says it has interdicted several Caribbean nationals among 23 illegal migrants as they attempted to enter the country illegally.

According to the Coast Guard, on Saturday, the crew sighted the 25-foot cabin cruiser with six adult Chinese females — three of whom were interdicted by the Coast Guard less than year ago for illegal entry — a female from Guyana, one adult Colombian female; 12 adults from Haiti, accompanied by three minors from Haiti.

“These illegal maritime migration voyages are extremely dangerous and put the safety of those aboard in great jeopardy,” the coast guard said.

Six of the migrants interdicted — four Chinese nationals, one Guyanese national and one Haitian national – were handed over to the US Customs and Border Patrol agency for processing.

The incident is now being investigated by officials from US Homeland Security .

The remaining 17 migrants have been transferred to the Royal Bahamian Defence Force and “appropriate child services” in Freeport, The Bahamas.