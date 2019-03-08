US Coast Guard interdicts 23 attempting to enter US illegally
FLORIDA, USA (CMC) — The United States Coast Guard says it has interdicted several Caribbean nationals among 23 illegal migrants as they attempted to enter the country illegally.
According to the Coast Guard, on Saturday, the crew sighted the 25-foot cabin cruiser with six adult Chinese females — three of whom were interdicted by the Coast Guard less than year ago for illegal entry — a female from Guyana, one adult Colombian female; 12 adults from Haiti, accompanied by three minors from Haiti.
“These illegal maritime migration voyages are extremely dangerous and put the safety of those aboard in great jeopardy,” the coast guard said.
Six of the migrants interdicted — four Chinese nationals, one Guyanese national and one Haitian national – were handed over to the US Customs and Border Patrol agency for processing.
The incident is now being investigated by officials from US Homeland Security .
The remaining 17 migrants have been transferred to the Royal Bahamian Defence Force and “appropriate child services” in Freeport, The Bahamas.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy