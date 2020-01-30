US court marshal sacked for helping Jamaican avoid ICE arrest
DERBY, Connecticut (AP) — A judicial marshal accused of assisting a Connecticut resident to avoid apprehension by immigration officials was fired.
Edward Finlayson was notified in a December letter from a state official that he was being terminated for violating several judicial branch policies when he alerted a suspect sought for deportation, the Connecticut Post reported Tuesday.
Finlayson, who worked as a marshal at the Derby Superior Courthouse, was fired for allegedly preventing US Immigration and Custom Enforcement agents from apprehending 23-year-old Domar Shearer in October. Immigration officials said Shearer, who is Jamaican, had overstayed his visa.
The internal investigation by court administrators shows that Finlayson was fired for both the incident in October and for one in November, when an investigator for the state attorney's office accused him of improperly intervening in the arrest of a couple wanted by local police.
The investigative report concluded Finlayson “aided the ICE suspect in seeking refuge in the public defender's office which directly impeded the enforcement” of immigration officials.
Finlayson could not be reached for comment Monday.
