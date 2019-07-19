US Customs agents nab J'can wanted for child sex charges
BALTIMORE, United States (CMC) – The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency says officers arrested a Jamaican at Baltimore, Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on a Palm Beach County, Florida, for felony arrest warrant for sexual offences against a child.
On Wednesday, CBP said officers arrested Vivian Linton Vickers, 43, as soon as he deplaned from his flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica.
“Officers verified Vicker's identity and turned him over to the US Marshals Service,” it said, adding that it “placed a detainer on Vickers to be returned to CBP to complete his admissions inspection upon adjudication of charges”.
Casey Durst, CBP's director of the Baltimore, Maryland, field office, said, “allegations of sexual offences committed against children are heinous.
“Customs and Border Protection officers are pleased to work with our law enforcement partners to return an allegedly dangerous fugitive to justice,” he said. “Arresting wanted fugitives at our nation's ports of entry is one way in which CBP helps to keep our communities safe.”
CBP said officers in Miami connected Vickers to the outstanding arrest warrant and notified the US Marshals Service of Vickers' pending arrival in Baltimore.
Customs and Border Protection agency said officers screen both foreign visitors and US citizens arriving and departing the United States for outstanding arrest warrants, narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, prohibited agriculture, and other illicit products “to assure that global tourism remains safe and strong”.
On a typical day last year, CBP said it processed more than one million travellers who arrived at airports, seaports, and land border crossings across the United States, and arrested 75 wanted criminals at US ports of entry.
