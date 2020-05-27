US donates additional $44 million to Jamaica's COVID-19 response

The United States Government has committed an additional $44 million (US$300,000) to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Jamaica, the American Embassy in Kingston has said.

The funds, being provided through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), will go directly toward Jamaica's emergency response which will see USAID coordinating with the Government of Jamaica, local non-governmental organisations, and other stakeholders to identify priority areas for investment.

“To date, the Government of Jamaica has done a commendable job at addressing the spread of COVID-19 in the country,” a news release from the embassy quotes US Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia. “This additional [US]$300,000 will add to the more than [US]$1.7 million the United States has already provided to support Jamaica's COVID-19 response.”

USAID explained with these emergency response resources it will seek opportunities to support:

• Risk communications and messaging from trusted community sources and disseminated through social media;

• Raise awareness of prevention measures and good hygiene practices through behavioural change communication and community engagement; and

• Provide targeted social support to vulnerable groups.

“This assistance builds upon US investments of nearly US$87 million in health and nearly US$619 million total over the past 20 years for Jamaica,” the embassy noted.

“For decades, the United States has been the world's largest provider of bilateral assistance in public health. Since 2009, American taxpayers have generously made available more than US$100 billion in health assistance and nearly US$70 billion in humanitarian assistance globally,” the embassy added.