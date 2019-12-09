US Embassy congratulates Dominica following polls

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — The United States Embassy to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean and Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) have extended congratulations to the people of the Commonwealth of Dominica on the outcome of last week's general elections.

In a message on Saturday, the Barbados-based embassy said the United States, which enjoys a long-standing partnership with Dominica,“stands ready to work with Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and his Government”.

The embassy also extended thanks to the teams that monitored Friday's general election. “We thank the Organisation of American States (OAS), the Commonwealth Secretariat, and the Caribbean Community for their electoral observation mission.We look forward to continuing to work with the Skerrit Administration to promote regional security, prosperity, and electoral reform.”

According to preliminary results released by the Electoral Commission on Saturday, the ruling Dominica Labour Party (DLP) increased its majority in the 21-member House of Assembly by two seats after it won Friday's general election.

It said that the DLP, which won its fifth-consecutive term in Government, won 17 of the 21 seats while the main Opposition United Workers Party (UWP) saw its seat allocation decline to four from six in the previous legislature.

... OECS, too

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) – The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission has congratulated Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) on a successful election victory and return to Government.

Director general of the OECS, Dr Didacus Jules, in a statement, commended the people of the Commonwealth of Dominica for exercising their democratic right to chart their own destiny.

“The people of the Commonwealth of Dominica have spoken and, for the fifth-consecutive term, they have chosen the leadership of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and the Dominica Labour Party.

“We respect the will of the people of Dominica and offer our congratulations to Prime Minister Skerrit and the Government for another term in office,” Jules said.

In light of internal tensions surrounding the December 6 election, the OECS director general also called for constructive engagement between the members of the Opposition and the DLP to promote peace and the continued recovery of the island nation from Hurricane Maria's destruction.

“The OECS Commission will continue to work with the Government and people of the Commonwealth of Dominica to fulfil development objectives and to build resilience in the face of extreme weather events...”