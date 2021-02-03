US Embassy continues to provide most consular services

Q. Which consular services are currently being offered by the embassy during COVID-19?

A. US Embassy Kingston's Consular Section continues to provide most consular services, although in a limited capacity. We have implemented a range of measures to protect the health and safety of our consular clients and our staff. For example, the US Embassy has established stringent protocols to protect applicants in the waiting areas, including limiting the number of applicants in the waiting room for social distancing, requiring all visitors to wear cloth face coverings, and providing hand sanitiser at stations throughout the facility. We also require all visitors to comply with the Ministry of Health's guidelines. The Consular Section will not admit an applicant for a routine consular service if the individual has arrived in Jamaica within the last 14 days, or has otherwise been instructed by the Ministry of Health to quarantine, this quarantine requirement must be met before the person can visit the embassy.

American Citizen Services (ACS)

ACS continues to provide emergency assistance to US citizens, and is accepting appointments for limited routine services. US citizens, who require emergency assistance, should contact the embassy at (876) 702-6000. If you have urgent travel and your passport has expired, please call the embassy during business hours, or e-mail KingstonACS@state.gov. Routine passport and notarial appointments can be scheduled on our website. We recommend that US citizens register for the Smart Traveller Enrolment Programme at https://step.state.gov/ to receive timely updates about local conditions and provide us with your contact information in case of emergency. US citizens are also reminded that a negative COVID-19 viral test is now required for air travel to the United States. Additional information can be found on the embassy's website at https://jm.usembassy.gov/covid-19-information-jamaica/.

Immigrant Visa Unit (IV)

A limited number of mission-critical interview appointments are being offered at this time. We are operating consistent with our current COVID-19 posture and Department of State guidelines. Unfortunately, some previously scheduled IV appointments have been cancelled. For those whose visa class is not impacted by Presidential Proclamation 10014, we expect to be able to reschedule those appointments in the coming weeks. For K-1 visas, please continue to check for future available appointments.

Non-Immigrant Visa Unit (NIV)

The US Embassy remains closed to routine non-immigrant visa interviews, but continues processing interview waiver renewals for individuals who were previously issued a full-validity B1/B2 visa which is either still valid or had expired less than 24 months ago. Individuals, age 80 or over or younger than 14 years may also qualify for a waiver of interview. Eligibility for an interview waiver will be determined as an applicant goes through the process of scheduling an appointment online. The NIV Unit also continues to process mission-critical cases that qualify under the current Presidential Proclamation, as well as schedule routine appointments for student visas. Those seeking visas for travel for dire family emergencies or demonstrable medical necessity may also seek expedited appointments on our system. As we are unable to offer most routine visa operations at this time, please note that the validity of your payment (MRV fee) is extended until September 30, 2022, to allow applicants, who were unable to schedule a visa appointment as a result of the suspension of routine consular operations, an opportunity to schedule a visa appointment.

You can find more information about American Citizen Services and consular operations on our website, https://jm.usembassy.gov/. Keep on top of Embassy news on our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/USEmbassyJamaica/ and by following @USEmbassyJA on Twitter. We also answer general questions on our Facebook and Twitter pages