US HOSPITAL GIFT

United States Ambassador to Jamaica Donald R Tapia (left) greets Lt General Rocky Meade of the Jamaica Defence Force in COVID-19 style at last week's handover of a 70-bed field hospital, a gift from the United States to Jamaica that will assist the Caribbean island in its fight against the pandemic. It is located at the National Chest Hospital in St Andrew. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

