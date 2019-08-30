US-Japan dialogue addresses collaboration in the C'bean
WASHINGTON, DC, United States (CMC) — The bilateral United States-Japan Dialogue on Latin America and the Caribbean took place on Wednesday when acting assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Atul Keshap, and principal deputy assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere Affairs Julie Chung, welcomed Ambassador Tomoyuki Yoshida, the director general of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs Bureau in Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
In a brief statement, the US State Department said both sides discussed policy strategies and priorities in the region, and the importance of working within the framework of regional institutions, including the Organization of American States and the Inter-American Development Bank.
“They also discussed the importance of addressing the humanitarian crisis and the need for expeditious implementation of free and fair elections in Venezuela, as well as the importance of helping countries strengthen their institutions to promote transparency,” the statement said.
“The two sides explored new opportunities for possible collaboration to address the challenges this region faces, mentioning quality infrastructure, environmental conservation, digital connectivity and information security, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, among other issues,” it added.
