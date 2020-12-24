US Marines bring cheer to children of Mustard Seed Communities

IT'S beginning to look a lot like Christmas as Mustard Seed Communities in Kingston has been gifted with toys through the annual United States Marine Corps 'Toys for Tots' programme.

Darcy Tulloch-Williams, executive director of Mustard Seed Communities Jamaica, was on hand at the embassy to receive the toys from United States Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia and the Marine Security Guard detachment.

A release from the US Embassy in Kingston said the donation of toys will be shared among 400 children within the Mustard Seed Communities.

Ambassador Tapia lauded the marines for their efforts and thanked Tulloch-Williams for her continued commitment to the organisation.

“I'm in full support of this initiative which helps to give a tangible sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children to experience the joy of Christmas,” the ambassador said.

The Toys for Tots programme is a United States Marine Corps global initiative which was created to spread a message of hope, further assisting youth in living responsible, productive and patriotic lives.