US police warn flushed drugs could create 'meth-gators'
WASHINGTON, DC, United States (AFP) — Be careful not to flush drugs down the toilet. They may intoxicate ducks and geese, or worse, turn alligators into dangerous “meth-gators”.
The warning was issued by police in the town of Loretto, Tennessee, after a suspect tried to dispose of the stimulant methamphetamine via a commode.
“Folks... please don't flush your drugs m'kay,” the department said on Facebook, warning that they would end up in “retention ponds for processing”.
“Geese, and other fowl, frequent our treatment ponds and we shudder to think what one all hyped up on meth would do,” it said.
“Furthermore, if it made it far enough we could create meth-gators in Shoal Creek and the Tennessee River down in North Alabama.”
The warning inspired a wave of jokes on social media, including from the local public library, which posted on Facebook: “Meth gators are not allowed in the library, unless they are registered service meth gators. Documentation may be required.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy