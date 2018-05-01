US praises JDF in drug interdiction role

FLORIDA, United States (CMC) — The United States Coast Guard has praised the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) for its role in drug interdiction in the Caribbean Sea.

It said that the crew of the Cutter Resolute returned home Saturday to St Petersburg, Florida, following a 71-day deployment in the Caribbean Sea in which the JDF and Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard assisted in counter-drug operations.

“When considering the vastness of the ocean, the governing legal regimes and associated jurisdictional complexities, a whole-of-government approach is essential to the effective takedown of would-be smugglers,” the US Coast Guard said in a statement.

It said that the US Embassy Kingston Defence Attaché Office hosted a reception on board the Resolute in Kingston “to celebrate and reinforce military and diplomatic ties between Jamaica and the US”.

At the event Major General Rocky Meade, JDF chief of defence staff, and Chargé d' Affaires Eric Khant, signed a “notable agreement to assign a JDF liaison officer to the Joint Interagency Task Force-South in Key West, Florida.”

“The position is designed to provide improved collaboration and information-sharing,” the US Coast Guard said, adding, “Jamaica is a critical partner in our efforts to combat the efforts of trans-national criminal networks seeking to exploit the maritime domain.

“The officers and crew of Resolute were humbled to be part of this unique event, and we were honoured to host senior officials from the US Embassy, Jamaican National Security Staff and Jamaican Defence Force,” it noted.