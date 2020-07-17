US refuses to name Guyanese officials slapped with visa restrictions

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — United States Ambassador to Guyana Sarah-Ann Lynch says that in the wake of the current political situation in the county, she will not be providing the names of the people who will have their visas revoked by the US Government.

Speaking yesterday during a virtual press briefing, the ambassador said records are confidential under US law, “so we are not able to identify the individuals or provide details on any individual visa case”.

She also refused to provide the total number of those who are facing the visa restrictions but reiterated that their family members may be affected.

“The events following the March 2 elections — some of which I witnessed — indicate that there are forces that have repeatedly refused to accept the will of the people at the ballot box,” said Lynch.

The announcement of the visa restrictions was made on Wednesday by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said the restrictions were targeting individfuals the US believes are undermining democracy in Guyana, as the country still awaits a final declaration of the results from the elections.

Lynch said the action by the US secretary of state sends a clear message about the consequences attached to “subverting democracy and the rule of law which pose a danger to us and our hemispheric partners”.

Questioned about whether the US intends to take any further actions against Guyanese officials, the US ambassador said she would not be able to comment on that.

Lynch admitted that the Government of Guyana was not formally informed of the visa restrictions, indicating that a public statement was made by the US secretary of state and the statement was widely reported.

Lynch said it is the secretary of state who has the power to lift the visa restrictions at any time.

She added that the United States has been expressing its concerns over the situation in Guyana for several weeks and remains a friend of Guyana, even as it continues to call for a final declaration based on the vote recount.